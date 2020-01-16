McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of McBride stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.87) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37. McBride has a 12-month low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.40 ($1.87).

In other McBride news, insider Jeffrey Nodland acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £78,100 ($102,736.12).

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

