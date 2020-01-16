Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after buying an additional 994,529 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

