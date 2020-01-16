Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 505 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,597,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,998 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

