Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Medallion Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $171.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

