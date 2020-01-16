Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Auxly Cannabis Group (NASDAQ:CBWTF) Critical Contrast

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medpace and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $704.59 million 4.56 $73.18 million $2.59 34.41 Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 515.66 -$51.68 million N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Risk & Volatility

Medpace has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 11.35% 17.06% 10.75% Auxly Cannabis Group -1,316.81% -29.20% -18.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Medpace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medpace and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 1 3 0 2.75 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medpace currently has a consensus target price of $74.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.23%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

Medpace beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its drug development services include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

