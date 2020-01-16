Michael David Barnard Purchases 12,766 Shares of New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) Stock

New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) insider Michael David Barnard acquired 12,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £6,127.68 ($8,060.62).

Shares of New Century AIM VCT2 stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.59) on Thursday. New Century AIM VCT2 plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 62 ($0.82). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.47. The company has a market cap of $2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

About New Century AIM VCT2

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

