Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.99

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.99 and last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 696476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.