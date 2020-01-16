Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69,993 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $115,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.3% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 45.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,236.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.58. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.