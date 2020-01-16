Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.58. The company has a market cap of $1,244.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

