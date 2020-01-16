Mike Rose Buys 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,601,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,464,881.18.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$37,820.50.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$75,274.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, with a total value of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$32,311.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$15.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.13.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

