Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 3,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,639.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Voit & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

