Monument Capital Management Sells 155 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,370.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $317.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

