Morgan Stanley Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $195.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued an average rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RingCentral from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.44.

NYSE RNG opened at $189.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.18. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $190.93. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,742.75 and a beta of 0.90.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $2,479,533.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at $47,851,733.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,266 shares of company stock worth $36,801,373. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

