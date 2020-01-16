Morgan Stanley Increases VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $175.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on VMware and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.14.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $149.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.63. VMware has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after acquiring an additional 414,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $799,292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $214,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,630 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

