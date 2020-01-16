Morgan Stanley Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $137.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of OKTA opened at $128.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 21,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $2,486,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,299 shares of company stock worth $35,662,448. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Okta by 196.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $112,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

