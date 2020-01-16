Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Purchases 42 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £309.12 ($406.63).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Lucy Tilley purchased 40 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £293.60 ($386.21).

On Friday, October 25th, Lucy Tilley purchased 70 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 590 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £413 ($543.28).

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 734 ($9.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.83 million and a PE ratio of 28.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 737.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 623.73. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 825 ($10.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

