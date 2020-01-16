Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA):

1/15/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

1/15/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

1/8/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2019 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2019 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

11/19/2019 – Motorcar Parts of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

11/19/2019 – Motorcar Parts of America was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Get Motorcar Parts of America Inc alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,717.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.