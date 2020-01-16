MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.69

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.69 and last traded at $133.62, with a volume of 18549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $351.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.49 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 27.80%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $6,279,381.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,761.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

