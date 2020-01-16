Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSADY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Ms&Ad Insurance Group alerts:

MSADY opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.72. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.