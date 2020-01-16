MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSC shares. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

MTS Systems stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other MTS Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $609,180.00. Also, insider David Hore acquired 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $498,739.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

