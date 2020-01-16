Murphy Oil Co. Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,776 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,900,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.