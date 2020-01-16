National Bank Financial Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$378.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.22.

TSE NPI opened at C$28.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$22.46 and a 52 week high of C$28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.