National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.52

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 7942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.26.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.