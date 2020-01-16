Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NTOIF stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

