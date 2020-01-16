New England Research & Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.