New Residential Investment’s (NRZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NRZ. Argus began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 55,833.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

