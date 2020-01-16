NIKON CORP/ADR Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NIKON CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKON CORP/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NIKON CORP/ADR had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

NINOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of NIKON CORP/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NINOY stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NIKON CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.49.

NIKON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

