Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.96

Headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news impact score of -2.96 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Nissan Motor’s ranking:

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.93. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

