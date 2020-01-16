Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Barclays

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €3.50 ($4.07) price target by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOKIA. Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.47 ($5.19).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

