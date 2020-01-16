Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.70 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €3.70 ($4.30) price target from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOKIA. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.47 ($5.19).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

