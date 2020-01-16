Norbert G. Riedel Purchases 35,000 Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Aptinyx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.