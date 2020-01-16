Nord/LB Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €40.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.65 ($49.59).

ZAL stock opened at €46.69 ($54.29) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.97. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

