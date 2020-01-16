Northcoast Research Upgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Buy

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Shares of THO opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $80.81.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

