Northland Securities Lowers Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $14.43 on Monday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.57 million, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Primo Water by 176.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

