Old Republic International (ORI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

A number of analysts have commented on ORI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto 44,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Over the last three months, insiders bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

