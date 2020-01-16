Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Opera Limited provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform. Opera Limited is based in OSLO, Norway. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPRA. ValuEngine upgraded Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Opera in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

Opera stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Opera has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opera will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at $940,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at $50,842,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

