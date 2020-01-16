Oppenheimer Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

NBIX stock opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,168. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.