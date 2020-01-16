Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novocure in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

NVCR stock opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Novocure has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.30 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $13,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,652,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $6,384,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,743 shares in the company, valued at $15,463,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,977 shares of company stock worth $45,409,691. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

