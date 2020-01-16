Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 182.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $215,962.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $95,570.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,867. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

