Oppenheimer Weighs in on KKR & Co Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for KKR & Co Inc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,903.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

