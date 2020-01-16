Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €14.00 by Barclays

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORA. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.12 ($18.74).

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €13.03 ($15.15) on Tuesday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.59 and its 200-day moving average is €13.88.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

