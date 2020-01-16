Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

OR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

OR opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.08. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

