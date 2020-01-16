Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$10,575.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,347,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,056,428.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares purchased 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares purchased 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares purchased 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares purchased 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

OM opened at C$0.48 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 million and a PE ratio of -14.39.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

