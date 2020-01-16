Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$30.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

TSE:PXT opened at C$23.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$363.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Douglas Miller acquired 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,863.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,690 shares in the company, valued at C$1,268,513.73. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$1,150,625.00. Insiders sold 303,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,878 over the last three months.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

