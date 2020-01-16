Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 871,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $205.34 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,238.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

