Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 960,626 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

