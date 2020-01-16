Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) PT Lowered to C$0.10

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:PMT opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.74. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perpetual Energy will post -1.1846155 EPS for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

