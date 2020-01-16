Perrigo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,251 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,946% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 call options.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 458.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,374,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

