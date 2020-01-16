Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.00

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 52054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pershing Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

Pershing Square Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is an open ended hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

