Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Treasury Metals (TSE:TML)

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.60 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:TML opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.19. Treasury Metals has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treasury Metals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

